Lawsuit contends Constitution’s ‘insurrection’ clause bars Trump from running again for president

FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By The Associated Press and NICHOLAS RICCARDI
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — A liberal group on Wednesday filed a lawsuit to bar former President Donald Trump from the primary ballot in Colorado, arguing he is ineligible to run for the White House again under a rarely used clause in the U.S. Constitution aimed at candidates who have supported an “insurrection.”

The lawsuit, citing the 14th Amendment, is likely the initial step in a legal challenge that seems destined for the U.S. Supreme Court.

It will jolt an already unsettled 2024 primary campaign that features the leading Republican candidate facing four separate criminal cases.

