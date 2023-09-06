Aging & Style
Gladstone police post a missing juvenile flyer, teen from Florida

By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - Gladstone Police Department posted a flyer of a missing teen on their Facebook page, believing the teen traveled from Florida to the Kansas City area.

Mileena Nicholas, 16, was last seen on Aug. 28 in a Honda HRV with Florida license plates. Nicholas’ parents reached out to Gladstone PD asking for their help to locate Nicholas.

The post goes onto say that Nicholas is believed to be with a young adult who goes by multiple aliases but most notably, Josue Garibay.

If you have any information or know the teen’s whereabouts, please contact Gladstone PD or call the TIPS line at 816-474-8477.

