FIRST WARN FORECAST: A stray shower early Friday

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After a cold front swept through the area late Tuesday, it brought in a much cooler and drier air mass. That has allowed temperatures to fall into the low 60s early Wednesday morning and stay in the upper 70s for most of the day.

However, with the ongoing wildfires in western Canada, our winds from the northwest are bringing in a lot of the smoke from those fires. Air quality is in the orange category for the Kansas City metro, meaning it’s unhealthy for sensitive groups. We do not have any air quality alerts in effect for our viewing area, but just to our north in Nebraska and parts of Iowa, air quality alerts are in place until noon Thursday.

Late Thursday night into Friday, a disturbance could bring a few showers to the area. They should not cause enough of an issue to warrant a First Warn, but we do have a First Warn next Monday. A bigger storm system will bring a bit more light rain to the area, which could cause a slower-than-normal commute. The timing of this system is still yet to be ironed out.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

