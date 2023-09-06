FORECAST: First Warn: Tracking cooler weather Wednesday, but the air quality is not looking great

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The cold front and low-pressure system that moved through yesterday bringing a few scattered showers and stronger thunderstorms overnight has now shifted to the north and east, allowing us to see a north-westerly wind. This has helped transfer wild, smart fire smoke from Canada into the area, which has now dropped our air quality significantly. A code orange, or unhealthy air quality levels for sensitive groups who suffer from respiratory issues, has been issued. The potential of dropping the air quality even further to unhealthy for all groups is not out of the question for this afternoon. As we move to the day side, temperatures rise to a more reasonable lower 80s. We will gradually increase temperatures but to a comfortable middle 80s into game day and clear into the weekend.

A new front is developing from the west and by the end of the weekend transferring into Monday chances for rainfall will increase. Scattered showers at this time are looking more confident in our model runs so we have added a 40% chance for rain for Monday mainly towards the end of the day. That being said this front is still expected to usher in a second cool-down, which will drop us to the middle and upper 70s for afternoon highs and morning Lows potentially in the 50s. This is why we are issuing a First Warn for next Monday.

