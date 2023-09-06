Aging & Style
First Red Friday (Wednesday) of the season gives back to Ronald McDonald House Charity
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wearing red on the Friday before a Chiefs game is one of the most popular pregame traditions in Kansas City, but this year the city is calling an audible. Red Kingdom is getting ready for the season opener on a Wednesday.

Red Friday is a 32-year tradition started by Lamar Hunt and the Red Coaters. The celebration marks the beginning of the NFL season in Kansas City.

For the 10th year in a row, the first Red Friday of the season represents more than just the team on the field. For the entire day, KC area McDonald’s restaurants and Hy-Vee stores are selling $5 Chiefs flags, with all the proceeds going towards Ronald McDonald House Charities in Kansas City.

Over the previous nine years, the sale of Chiefs flags has raised $4.5 million to help Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City (RMHC-KC).

o 2022: $940k in flag sales

o 2021: $900k in flag sales

o 2020: $1million in flag sales

o 2019: $500k in flag sales

o 2018: $275k in flag sales

o 2017: $331k in flag sales

o 2016: $240k in flag sales

This year’s flag is a design that honors the Super Bowl LVII champions. You can buy a flag on-site or online. https://shop.chiefs.com

