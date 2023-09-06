Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.(Alec Wilson / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There are new details into what forced a Delta flight from Atlanta to Barcelona to turn around Friday night.

According to Delta, a passenger had diarrhea all the way through the plane and the pilot reported the biohazard issue.

The flight turned around over central Virginia and landed back in Atlanta more than two hours after its departure.

Delta says the flight was delayed just over eight hours and landed in Barcelona without further incident Saturday evening.

The identity of the passenger was not released or if they were onboard when they landed in Spain.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Travis Kelce hyperextends knee, status uncertain for Thursday night
Generic image / Tap water
Missouri warns of cyber threat to water, wastewater systems
T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
The main goal for our KCTV5 First Warn 5 Weather team is to provide as much early warning as...
KCTV launches First Warn 5 Weather
Cameron Black, who was born blind, threw out the first pitch at the Royals game on Monday.
Blind KC man defies odds at Royals’ Labor Day game

Latest News

August 2023 was not only the hottest August scientists ever recorded by far with modern...
This summer’s swelter was a global record breaker for high heat, meteorologists say
After an embrace, the officer and the woman climb into the back seat of the marked police car.
Officer suspended after seen getting in back of police vehicle with woman
FILE - Several Michigan State Police vehicles were damaged early Wednesday morning, and police...
Suspect lit multiple Michigan State Police patrol vehicles on fire and shot them with rifle, police say
7 Day Forecast
FORECAST: First Warn: Tracking cooler weather Wednesday, but the air quality is not looking great