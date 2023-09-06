Aging & Style
Date set for Mizzou Madness

FILE: Missouri's Noah Carter, Nick Honor, Kobe Brown (24), D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, from...
FILE: Missouri's Noah Carter, Nick Honor, Kobe Brown (24), D'Moi Hodge and Tre Gomillion, from left, celebrate after the team's overtime win against Mississippi State in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - The first look for fans of the Missouri basketball programs is set for the first weekend of October.

The University of Missouri announced Wednesday that Mizzou Madness will take place on Friday, Oct. 6.

The event will take place on the Francis Quadrangle in front of the Columns and Jesse Hall. There, the school will put a basketball court for the festivities.

READ MORE: Mizzou releases non-conference schedule for Dennis Gates’ second season

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will be introduced to fans and participate in interactive games with those in attendance.

Mizzou Madness will be free to attend. Missouri volleyball will play Kentucky that night at 6:30 p.m. and the football team will take on LSU on Oct. 7.

