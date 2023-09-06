Aging & Style
Convicted murderer sentenced to life without parole plus 20 years

41-year-old John Frazier was sentenced to life without parole plus 20 years.
41-year-old John Frazier was sentenced to life without parole plus 20 years.
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Jackson County judge sentenced a 41-year-old man to life without parole plus 20 years for his role in a fatal 2017 shooting.

The shooting, which killed Tamara Randolf, happened on Aug. 2, 2017.

In April, 41-year-old John Frazier was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. On Wednesday, a Jackson County judge sentenced Frazier to the recommended sentence provided by a jury.

According to court records, police responded on that August 2017 night to a residence in the 3700 block of Woodland on a reported shooting. Frazier was the caller and he told police he shot the victim when she pulled a gun on him.

Witnesses told police that Randolf was at the house to retrieve her tow children. When they arrived, police found her on the ground and declared her dead at the scene.

Surveillance video showed Randolf arriving and knocking on the door, before Frazier arrived, appearing to hold a gun as he got out of his truck. Court records said a family member of Randolf’s was on the phone with her and heard a struggle. A nearby ShotSpotter picked up the sounds of seven gun shots.

