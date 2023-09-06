Chris Jones addresses contract situation day before Chiefs opener

Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to an event for Ronald...
Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to an event for Ronald McDonald House Charities.(KCTV5)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) — Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones is speaking out on his contract situation one day ahead of the 2023 season kicking off.

“Can’t really talk about it. Hopefully, it gets worked out, Jones told reporters Wednesday. “It’s always been my goal to be a Kansas City Chief for life. They know where my position is at. Hopefully, we can get something worked out for the long term.”

Chris Jones spoke while teaming up with the Ronald McDonald House for a Big Mac lunch on Red Wednesday.

The 29-year-old enters the final year of a four-year, $80 million deal. He’s accumulated millions in fines for missing all of the offseason, including mandatory minicamp, training camp and all three preseason games.

Jones said he’s been training in Miami this offseason and doesn’t know the plan for Thursday night’s game against the Lions.

“I asked for an extension. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been brought yet,” Jones said. “We’ll just see where it goes. We got a whole year ahead of us, and things change, situations change in a year. Right now, I’m under contract for the rest of this year and we’re just going to make the best of it.”

The Chiefs host the Detroit Lions to kick off the season Thursday night.

Jones would be fined roughly $1.1 million for each regular-season game he does not play. He said he doesn’t know the plan for Thursday’s game.

“I don’t know yet, man. I could be playing; I could be on the sideline. I don’t know. We’ll see tomorrow,” he said. “A deal gets done today, I’d be out there tomorrow.”

Chris Jones handed out Big Macs to families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Chris Jones handed out Big Macs to families at the Ronald McDonald House Charities.(KCTV5)

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Tuesday there was “no progress” between the team and Jones.

Jones previously suggested on social media he could hold out until Week 8 of the season.

ALSO READ: Report: Kelce injury not believed to be long-term

“We shall see, man. Right now, it’s week one. So we’ll see how this thing goes,” he said. “Things can change in a matter of days. There’s 24 hours in a day, right? So there’s 24 hours for feelings to change, for visions to change, for situations to change. All we can do is take it an hour at a time right now.”

In the meantime, he adds he’s been training in Miami and is staying in shape.

“Man, listen. I can play right now. I’m good,” he said. “I work out every day, twice a day. Been in Miami with my team that I’d normally be with in my offseason, and I’m staying at it, man.”

Jones was asked if he felt he was letting his teammates down with his ongoing absence:

“How? That’s what I gotta ask. How have I let them down?” Jones answered. “It’s just like when you’re at a job and you ask for an extension, right? You ask for a raise, right? You’re not letting anyone down. Who are you letting down for asking your boss for a raise, right? When you take the personal feelings out of it, all I’m doing is asking for a raise.”

“I don’t think there’s animosity between me and the Chiefs organization,” he said. “l think there’s just a little disagreement. I’m asking for a raise, they feel like this is what I deserve. I feel like I deserve more. Just a misunderstanding.”

His message to Chiefs fans?

“Some gonna like it, some gonna respect it, and some is going to dislike it. That’s just the way it is,” Jones said. “You can’t make everybody happy, unfortunately. As much as you try to do it, as much as you try to appease people, you’re not going to make everybody happy, unfortunately. I’m sorry. I’m just asking for a raise.”

For more Chiefs coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Hazy conditions from Canada fires veil Kansas City

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Hazy conditions from Canada fires veil Kansas City

Updated: moments ago
|
By Greg Bennett
A code orange, or unhealthy air quality levels for sensitive groups who suffer from respiratory issues, has been issued as temperatures reach the middle 80s into game day and into the weekend.

Weather Forecast

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Hazy conditions from Canada fires veil Kansas City

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Hazy conditions from Canada fires veil Kansas City

Updated: moments ago
|

Health

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A little girl who was revived by police when she quit breathing is now...

Kansas City toddler thrives year after video caught RSV scare

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Heidi Schmidt
A Kansas City toddler is thriving a year after police officers saved her life when she quit breathing while suffering from RSV.

News

The U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced he will be visiting Topeka,...

U.S. Education Secretary visits KC metro

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Joseph Hennessy
A week-long, multi-state road trip with the U.S. Secretary of Education made stops in Kansas and Missouri Tuesday.

Latest News

Education

U.S. Education Secretary visits KC metro

U.S. Education Secretary visits KC metro

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
A week-long, multi-state road trip with the U.S. Secretary of Education made stops in Kansas and Missouri Tuesday.

News

Timothy Blake.

Family remains concerned for Kansas City man missing since May

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
Police said that Timothy Blake last had contact with his family in May and his last location is unknown.

News

Chiefs Kingdom celebrated Red Wednesday in Kansas City with new Super Bowl champion flags.

LIVE BLOG: Kansas City shows its colors for Red Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
The Chiefs are selling a limited-edition commemorative flag for a minimum donation of $5 to benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

News

Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to a an event for Ronald...

Chris Jones addresses contract situation day before Chiefs opener

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Chris Jones addressed his contract situation with the media prior to a an event for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

News

Kansas City shows its colors for Red Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

News

New treatment center for veterans opens in Leavenworth

New treatment center for veterans opens in Leavenworth

Updated: 4 hours ago
|