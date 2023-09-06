Chiefs: Kelce questionable for season-opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the stars of Chiefs Kingdom might not be available for Thursday’s season-opening matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Kansas City Chiefs listed tight end Travis Kelce as questionable in their final injury report ahead of the opening game.

Kelce did not practice on Wednesday.

All other Chiefs listed on the injury report were full participants in Wednesday’s practice, including wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Neither Toney nor Sneed played during the preseason as they each dealt with knee injuries.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon that the injury puts Kelce’s status in doubt for ring night against the Detroit Lions.

“It’s not believed to be a long-term injury,” Rapoport posted on X. “They’ll wait for swelling to go down and go from there.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported that the Chiefs believed Kelce’s knee was structurally intact.

