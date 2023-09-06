Aging & Style
Chiefs: Kelce questionable for season-opener

FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown ahead of Philadelphia...
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown ahead of Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the stars of Chiefs Kingdom might not be available for Thursday’s season-opening matchup against the Detroit Lions.

The Kansas City Chiefs listed tight end Travis Kelce as questionable in their final injury report ahead of the opening game.

Kelce did not practice on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Report: Kelce injury not believed to be long-term

All other Chiefs listed on the injury report were full participants in Wednesday’s practice, including wide receiver Kadarius Toney and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Neither Toney nor Sneed played during the preseason as they each dealt with knee injuries.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday afternoon that the injury puts Kelce’s status in doubt for ring night against the Detroit Lions.

“It’s not believed to be a long-term injury,” Rapoport posted on X. “They’ll wait for swelling to go down and go from there.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also reported that the Chiefs believed Kelce’s knee was structurally intact.

READ MORE: Jason Kelce on brother Travis’ knee injury: ‘I think he’s going to be ready to go’

