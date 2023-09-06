Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Bill Gates made a nearly $100 million bet on Bud Light

Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.
Bill Gates invested into Bud Light's parent company Anheuser-Busch despite its slump in sales.(Anheuser-Busch, U.S. Department of Energy, MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Bud Light’s parent company has a prominent investor, even as it deals with a sales slump.

Last quarter, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought $95 million worth of shares in Anheuser-Busch.

Gates bought the stock around the time Bud Light alienated some of the company’s core base because of its partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Since then, Anheuser-Busch stock has dropped about 2%, losing Gates money.

Gates has previously admitted he’s “not a big beer drinker,” but he’s also invested nearly $1 billion worth of shares in Heineken holdings.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Travis Kelce hyperextends knee, status uncertain for Thursday night
Generic image / Tap water
Missouri warns of cyber threat to water, wastewater systems
The main goal for our KCTV5 First Warn 5 Weather team is to provide as much early warning as...
KCTV launches First Warn 5 Weather
T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
Jackson County Assessor Gail McCann Beatty
Did required physical inspections really take place in Jackson County? Experts and homeowners weigh in.

Latest News

A migrant from Columbia walks along a floating buoy barrier as he looks to cross the Rio Grande...
Judge orders Texas to move a large floating barrier to the riverbank of the Rio Grande by Sept. 15
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
Move over Halloween: Tickets to Enchant Christmas Light Maze are on presale
33-year-old Daniele Leone pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter.
KC man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Lee has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to become a...
Tropical Storm Lee strengthens into a hurricane as it churns across Atlantic toward Caribbean
Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv...
Russian missile strike on Ukrainian market kills 17 as Blinken announces new $1B aid package