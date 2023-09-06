Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Biden gives remarks on jobs, supply chain at Port of Los Angeles

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19,...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in Philadelphia, Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is set to speak Wednesday at the Port of Los Angeles following an agreement between union workers at West Coast ports and employers.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association are finalizing a new contract, the White House said. The president’s remarks are scheduled for 2:15 p.m. ET.

Biden also is expected to discuss efforts to empower workers and work to strengthen ports and supply chains in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Travis Kelce hyperextends knee, status uncertain for Thursday night
Generic image / Tap water
Missouri warns of cyber threat to water, wastewater systems
The main goal for our KCTV5 First Warn 5 Weather team is to provide as much early warning as...
KCTV launches First Warn 5 Weather
T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
FILE - Vehicles travel along Interstate 70 near Odessa, Mo., Jan. 14, 2016. A powerful Missouri...
A third lane is coming to I-70. Here is how you can weigh in.

Latest News

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Hazy conditions from Canada fires veil Kansas City
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Hazy conditions from Canada fires veil Kansas City
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Hazy conditions from Canada fires veil Kansas City
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Hazy conditions from Canada fires veil Kansas City
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee listens as he presides over a hearing regarding...
Prosecutors in Trump’s Georgia election subversion case estimate a trial would take 4 months
Enrique Tarrio sentenced. (Source: CNN/KATU/COURTESY: BILL HENNESSY/BRENDAN...
Proud Boys leader sentenced
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A little girl who was revived by police when she quit breathing is now...
Kansas City toddler thrives year after video caught RSV scare