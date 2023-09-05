Worlds of Fun announces new Halloween Haunt additions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun is ready for a hauntingly good time.

The Kansas City amusement park announced new attractions that will be a part of Halloween Haunt for the 2023 fall season. The new additions include:

Pumpkin Eater: Dead Harvest (Walkthrough scarezone)

Ringmaster’s Last Laff (Live show)

Zombie Boo-ffet (Dining experience) $45 ticket required

Spectral Sisters (Daytime live show)

The new options will join mazes, scare zones, and live shows that were favorites from last year.

Mazes Lore of the Vampire Blood on the Bayou Bloodshed Cornstalkers Zombie High Ripper Alley

Scare Zones Outlaws Revenge Street Freaks Malice in Wonderland

Live shows Overload’s Awakening Conjure the Night Haunted Homecoming



Both Halloween Haunt and daytime admission is included for 2023 Gold and Platinum season passes. Other ticket holders will need a separate ticket to attend Halloween Haunt. Anyone who goes to Worlds of Fun during the day can buy a combination ticket that includes entry to both events.

Guests will need to leave the park at 5 p.m. to allow park staff to transition the park from daytime to nighttime operations. Re-entry will begin as early as 5:30 p.m.

Haunt opens Friday, September 15. It runs on select Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until October 29.

