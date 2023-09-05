Aging & Style
Worlds of Fun announces new Halloween Haunt additions

Halloween events are scheduled across the state.(MGN)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun is ready for a hauntingly good time.

The Kansas City amusement park announced new attractions that will be a part of Halloween Haunt for the 2023 fall season. The new additions include:

  • Pumpkin Eater: Dead Harvest (Walkthrough scarezone)
  • Ringmaster’s Last Laff (Live show)
  • Zombie Boo-ffet (Dining experience) $45 ticket required
  • Spectral Sisters (Daytime live show)

The new options will join mazes, scare zones, and live shows that were favorites from last year.

  • Mazes
    • Lore of the Vampire
    • Blood on the Bayou
    • Bloodshed
    • Cornstalkers
    • Zombie High
    • Ripper Alley
  • Scare Zones
    • Outlaws Revenge
    • Street Freaks
    • Malice in Wonderland
  • Live shows
    • Overload’s Awakening
    • Conjure the Night
    • Haunted Homecoming

Both Halloween Haunt and daytime admission is included for 2023 Gold and Platinum season passes. Other ticket holders will need a separate ticket to attend Halloween Haunt. Anyone who goes to Worlds of Fun during the day can buy a combination ticket that includes entry to both events.

READ MORE: Halloween Haunt at Worlds of Fun has new admission, security policies

Guests will need to leave the park at 5 p.m. to allow park staff to transition the park from daytime to nighttime operations. Re-entry will begin as early as 5:30 p.m.

Haunt opens Friday, September 15. It runs on select Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until October 29.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

