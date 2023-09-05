Worlds of Fun announces new Halloween Haunt additions
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Worlds of Fun is ready for a hauntingly good time.
The Kansas City amusement park announced new attractions that will be a part of Halloween Haunt for the 2023 fall season. The new additions include:
- Pumpkin Eater: Dead Harvest (Walkthrough scarezone)
- Ringmaster’s Last Laff (Live show)
- Zombie Boo-ffet (Dining experience) $45 ticket required
- Spectral Sisters (Daytime live show)
The new options will join mazes, scare zones, and live shows that were favorites from last year.
- Mazes
- Lore of the Vampire
- Blood on the Bayou
- Bloodshed
- Cornstalkers
- Zombie High
- Ripper Alley
- Scare Zones
- Outlaws Revenge
- Street Freaks
- Malice in Wonderland
- Live shows
- Overload’s Awakening
- Conjure the Night
- Haunted Homecoming
Both Halloween Haunt and daytime admission is included for 2023 Gold and Platinum season passes. Other ticket holders will need a separate ticket to attend Halloween Haunt. Anyone who goes to Worlds of Fun during the day can buy a combination ticket that includes entry to both events.
Guests will need to leave the park at 5 p.m. to allow park staff to transition the park from daytime to nighttime operations. Re-entry will begin as early as 5:30 p.m.
Haunt opens Friday, September 15. It runs on select Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays until October 29.
