Travis Kelce hyperextends knee, status uncertain for Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs may be without one of their most prolific offensive weapons when they open the season in two days.

Coach Andy Reid stated that tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice, and his status for the game against the Detroit Lions is unknown while he is being evaluated.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

