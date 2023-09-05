Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Travis Kelce hyperextends knee, status uncertain for Thursday night

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs may be without one of their most prolific offensive weapons when they open the season in two days.

Coach Andy Reid stated that tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during practice, and his status for the game against the Detroit Lions is unknown while he is being evaluated.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

ALSO READ: Chiefs expect WR Toney, CB Sneed to be available for Week 1 matchup with Detroit

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
FILE — Two people were injured following a car crash in a parking lot on Sunday night.
Vehicle parked in lot struck by speeding car, driver suffers life-threatening injuries
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
FILE — A man drowned at Lake Miola on Sunday evening in Paola, Kansas.
First responders notified of drowning Sunday evening at Lake Miola
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police release a composite sketch and tattoo, hoping someone can...
Months after man died, Overland Park police still hope for ID

Latest News

Clay County Sheriff's Office released a picture of Christopher E. Crawford, 33, who is charged...
Clay County deputy hit by car; driver charged
Sprout the foster dog enjoying her day in the District.
Apartments waive pet and adoption fees in partnership with KC Pet Project
A general view of Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL playoff game between the...
Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate Super Bowl LVII with fans at NFL opener
The main goal for our KCTV5 First Warn 5 Weather team is to provide as much early warning as...
KCTV launches First Warn 5 Weather