Topeka woman acquitted of first-degree murder in Travelers Inn shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman accused in a 2022 murder was acquitted by a jury.

Shawnee Co. District Court records show a jury found Cassie Holden, 31, not guilty of 1st degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Jahlel Brundidge. Holden did plead guilty to criminal possession of a firearm.

Holden will be sentenced for the weapons charge October 19. She also faces a November jury trial for various charges of theft and forgery.

Holden was arrested alongside Andre Quinton, 39, following a Topeka Police Dept. investigation into the August 5, 2022, death of Brundidge. Brundidge was shot multiple times in the Travelers Inn Hotel at 3846 SW Topeka Blvd.

Quinton faces murder charges as he awaits a pre-trial hearing October 6. His trial is scheduled to begin November 27.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.