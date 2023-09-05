Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Third lane coming to I-70, how you can weigh in

Third lane coming to I-70, how you can weigh in
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Your trip to St. Louis could soon look different as Missouri moves forward with plans to add a third lane on I-70.

Missouri’s 2024 budget includes $2.8 billion to add a third lane to I-70 from Blue Springs to Wentzville. Supporters of the plan hope an additional lane for 200 miles across the state will ease congestion.

MoDOT is holding several open houses over the next several weeks to share plans for the project.

There is one more open house scheduled in the Kansas City area and two more in central Missouri.

ºJackson County Fire Protection District Education Center: Sept. 5, 2023 - 4 - 6 p.m. - 4715 W U.S. 40 Highway, Blue Springs, MO 64015

ºBattle High School Auxiliary Gym: Sept. 6, 2023 - 5 - 7 p.m. - 7575 St. Charles Rd., Columbia, MO 65202

ºHannah Cole Primary School Gym: September 7, 2023 - 5 - 7 p.m. - 1700 W. Ashley Rd., Boonville, MO 65233

Anyone who cannot make one of the meetings can submit comments online at MoDOT.org/inprovei70. Comments will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 22.

Other improvements to the interstate include redoing pavement, building new bridges, and reconfiguring interchanges.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
FILE — Two people were injured following a car crash in a parking lot on Sunday night.
Vehicle parked in lot struck by speeding car, driver suffers life-threatening injuries
FILE — A man drowned at Lake Miola on Sunday evening in Paola, Kansas.
First responders notified of drowning Sunday evening at Lake Miola
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police release a composite sketch and tattoo, hoping someone can...
Months after man died, Overland Park police still hope for ID

Latest News

Public Works crews in Kansas City and UMKC Engineer students may have found a new way to build...
KCMO residents credit rubber sidewalks to be safer walkways & save taxpayers money
The Overland Park, Kansas Police Department announced their completion of a pledge to enhance...
Overland Park Police announces trust building campaign between residents & law enforcement
A Kansas City nurse will satisfy her caffeine fix, free of charge, for the next year as the...
Centerpoint Medical Center nurse gets year of free coffee
Freeway driving commute generic highway
Commute getting longer, costlier for millions of drivers