Third lane coming to I-70, how you can weigh in

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Your trip to St. Louis could soon look different as Missouri moves forward with plans to add a third lane on I-70.

Missouri’s 2024 budget includes $2.8 billion to add a third lane to I-70 from Blue Springs to Wentzville. Supporters of the plan hope an additional lane for 200 miles across the state will ease congestion.

MoDOT is holding several open houses over the next several weeks to share plans for the project.

There is one more open house scheduled in the Kansas City area and two more in central Missouri.

ºJackson County Fire Protection District Education Center: Sept. 5, 2023 - 4 - 6 p.m. - 4715 W U.S. 40 Highway, Blue Springs, MO 64015

ºBattle High School Auxiliary Gym: Sept. 6, 2023 - 5 - 7 p.m. - 7575 St. Charles Rd., Columbia, MO 65202

ºHannah Cole Primary School Gym: September 7, 2023 - 5 - 7 p.m. - 1700 W. Ashley Rd., Boonville, MO 65233

Anyone who cannot make one of the meetings can submit comments online at MoDOT.org/inprovei70. Comments will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 22.

Other improvements to the interstate include redoing pavement, building new bridges, and reconfiguring interchanges.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.