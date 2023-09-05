Aging & Style
Pedestrian hospitalized, dragged in hit-and-run

By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Labor Day Monday at 8:30 in the evening Kansas City Police responded to a call of a hit and run.

It happened at 24th Street and Jackson Avenue.

The victim is in critical condition.

The ambulance arrived to a pedestrian struck by an SUV.

The dark-colored SUV was driving north on Jackson. Just south of 24th Street, a man was in the street, walking. The SUV hit him, dragging him a distance, before dumping him. The SUV continued north on Jackson Avenue.

The pedestrian was rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

The SUV fled the scene, without stopping.

Royals Temps
FORECAST: Tracking a few showers Tuesday, breezy and hot this afternoon
Local artist continues Chiefs-themed tradition ahead of 2023 season
