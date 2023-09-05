Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Mark Meadows pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case and waives right to arraignment

FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House,...
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Washington. A federal judge in Atlanta is set to hear arguments Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, on whether Mark Meadows should be allowed to fight the Georgia indictment accusing him of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the 2020 election in federal court rather than in a state court. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of participating in an illegal scheme to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia and will not appear in court in Atlanta this week.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had scheduled arraignment hearings for Wednesday for Meadows, former President Donald Trump and the other 17 people charged last month in a sprawling indictment. By midday Tuesday, all of the defendants had pleaded not guilty in filings with the court and waived their rights to an arraignment hearing.

Former President Trump's mug shot joins other famous ones. (CNN, ADOBESTOCK PHOTOS, UNIVERSAL NEWS REEL, THE WHITE HOUSE, FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, KCAL,

During an arraignment hearing, defendants have the right to have the charges against them read and to enter a formal plea. Trump pleaded not guilty in a court filing Thursday and Giuliani entered his plea Friday, with the rest of the pleas trickling in over several days.

Meadows and four others are seeking to move the charges against them to federal court. But during a hearing last week on Meadows’ request, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones made clear that if he had not ruled by the arraignment date or if the case was not moved to federal court, Meadows would not be excused from arraignment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
FILE — Two people were injured following a car crash in a parking lot on Sunday night.
Vehicle parked in lot struck by speeding car, driver suffers life-threatening injuries
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
FILE — A man drowned at Lake Miola on Sunday evening in Paola, Kansas.
First responders notified of drowning Sunday evening at Lake Miola
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police release a composite sketch and tattoo, hoping someone can...
Months after man died, Overland Park police still hope for ID

Latest News

FILE - The ARC Automotive manufacturing plant in Knoxville, Tenn. is shown on July 14, 2015....
US takes step to force recall of 52 million air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel
Clay County Sheriff's Office released a picture of Christopher E. Crawford, 33, who is charged...
Clay County deputy hit by car; driver charged
Sprout the foster dog enjoying her day in the District.
Apartments waive pet and adoption fees in partnership with KC Pet Project
FILE - A customer pumps gas at an Exxon gas station, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Miami. Saudi...
Oil prices spike as Saudi Arabia, Russia extend 1.3 million barrel a day oil cut through December
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Friday,...
United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop for all flights, FAA says