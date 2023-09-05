Local artist continues Chiefs-themed tradition ahead of 2023 season

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - The eyes of the football world will be on Kansas City for the kick-off and raising of the Super Bowl 57 championship banner on Thursday night.

Last time most fans had to watch the big moment from home, as COVID limited how many fans could be in the stadium when the 2020 season opened, but that’s not the case this time.

Everywhere you look Chiefs pride is taking over the KC Metro, which can only mean one thing, Chiefs Kingdom is gearing up for the start of a new season.

“I hope we just win another Super Bowl, I like the team, we just have to sign Chris Jones and we’ll be set to go,” says Chiefs fan Jose Parra.

“I’m looking forward to Patrick Mahomes to throw a dot, right on the money,” says Chiefs fan Jeremiah Mundy.

For Chiefs fan Jeff Parson, it’s the start of his own season as well, making new enormous paintings of everything Chiefs and showcasing them in his front yard.

“For the next hopefully 18 games there will be all Chiefs hopefully until February,” Parson said.

Currently, his yard is just showcasing Bigfoot, but by the time the Chiefs season ends, he plans to have the yard filled with new Chiefs art featuring special moments from each week.

“It amazes me I’ve been doing this for four years now and people have come to me and they’ll say this has become a tradition in our house. Before the game we’ll go and pay our respects or we’ll take our picture in front of your artwork,” Parson said. “That’s what I want, that sense of community and that’s what the Chiefs have done.”

Parson hopes by the end of this season there will be a large Lombardi in the front yard for a Chiefs’ repeat.

