Leawood parish to host reliquary containing apostle’s arm

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - Christians and anyone else interested in history will have a unique opportunity this fall.

A group called Treasures of the Church is bringing an exhibit called “Apostle of the Impossible: the Tour of the Relics of St. Jude the Apostle” to dozens of locations across the U.S. The tour will be in the U.S. through May 2024.

Treasures of the Church is a division of the Catholic Church that works to share the story of Jesus with the world.

The highlight of the exhibit is the arm of the Apostle St. Jude Thaddeus. It’s the first time the relic has been outside of Italy.

The Catholic Church says St. Jude Thaddeus is the cousin of Jesus. He was born to Mary of Clopas, the sister of the Virgin Mary.

Elevated to sainthood, the Church says Saint Jude’s tomb is located directly below the main altar of the left transept of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.

According to the Church, one of St. Jude’s arms was removed from his tomb centuries ago and placed in a wooden reliquary to honor him. It is that relic, containing the remains of St. Jude’s arm, that will be on display during the exhibit.

Believers in Kansas City have the chance to see the reliquary on Monday, Oct. 2.

It will be on display at Saint Michael Catholic Parish near 142nd and Nall. A public veneration of the relics begin at 1 p.m. The parish will also hold a special Mass in St. Jude’s honor at 7 p.m. that evening.

The only other stop in Missouri will take place in the St. Louis area on Oct. 3.

Organizers said stops will be added throughout the year and into 2024 before the exhibit returns to Italy in May.

Additional information about the exhibit can be found online at ApostleOfTheImpossible.

