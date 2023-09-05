Aging & Style
KCTV5 Cares: How to get your hands on this year’s Chiefs Kingdom Flags

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
For over a decade, the sale of ‘Red Friday Flags’ has raised over $4.5 million to support Ronald McDonald House Charities Kansas City. This ongoing effort allows them to continue their vital mission of keeping families together during times of illness and need. Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl flags will be for sale tomorrow at 6 a.m. at your local McDonalds and across the city, and all proceeds will go to helping families of sick children at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City!  KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

