KCTV5 Cares: How American Red Cross is equipping communities for emergencies

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
For National Preparedness Month, take three lifesaving actions — get a kit, make a plan and be informed — to help protect yourself against local emergencies. Follow safety tips now at redcross.org/prepare. You can also deliver relief and care to families facing extreme weather by becoming a Red Cross volunteer at redcross.org/VolunteerToday.  KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

KCTV5 Cares: How to get your hands on this year’s Chiefs Kingdom Flags
KCTV5 Cares: How to get your hands on this year’s Chiefs Kingdom Flags
