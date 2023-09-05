KCTV5 Cares: How American Red Cross is equipping communities for emergencies

For National Preparedness Month, take three lifesaving actions — get a kit, make a plan and be informed — to help protect yourself against local emergencies. Follow safety tips now at redcross.org/prepare. You can also deliver relief and care to families facing extreme weather by becoming a Red Cross volunteer at redcross.org/VolunteerToday. KCTV5 Cares is sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.

