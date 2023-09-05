KCTV launches First Warn 5 Weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The First Warn 5 Weather team is always on the lookout for our next big weather event that could impact you and your family. Safety is our top priority. With that in mind, we have launched First Warn 5 Weather.

Our main goal is to provide as much early warning as possible and to be transparent about updates to the forecast as they come in. We know that conditions in the Midwest are everchanging, and we aim to provide you the most up-to-date insight to help you plan your busy schedules. We promise to tell you what we know — when we know it.

In order to warn you first about potentially impactful weather, we will have two alert categories: “First Warn” and “First Warn Weather Day.”

“First Warn” allows us to draw more attention to incoming weather and changes to the forecast. It is the initial heads-up that we have a meaningful change in the normal weather pattern. We could be forecasting dangerous cold, intense heat, or even a shift from dry conditions to a wet pattern.

A “First Warn Weather Day” is much more serious. This elevated alert involves significant and potentially dangerous weather. This could be a potential tornado outbreak, or a snowstorm that impacts a morning commute. On First Warn Weather Days, we will have all hands on deck across the station to keep you and your family safe. We will issue First Warn Weather Days only 2-3 days out, max.

This is by no means a way to hype the weather, but this is a way to let you know we are paying more attention to a specific future weather event. We don’t want to worry you, but we do want to warn you.

What you will see:

On our 7-day graphic, you will notice a “First Warn Weather Day” bar on any day designated as a First Warn Weather Day.

Now, this might not be for the whole day. For example, you might see a First Warn Weather Day bar on a day when snow would be falling overnight and stop when the sun rises. The alert may get removed from the forecast when the weather-causing issues has ended.

In the summer, afternoon storms are common. We’ll issue a First Warn Weather Day on days when the storms could be particularly widespread and severe, or pose a severe wind or flooding threat. Even if the storm threat might last only a few hours, you’ll notice a red “First Warn Weather Day” bar on that day.

You can follow the latest updates on the First Warn 5 Weather app. This app is specific to the local viewing area. You will find the latest weather information, including our meteorologists’ detailed forecasts and video updates. This app even works when you travel! Your First Warn 5 Weather app will still work with your location and any severe weather alerts will still come through for that particular location if you have your setting set to “follow you” or manually enter your custom location.

