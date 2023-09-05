Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium turns into golf experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new game will soon tee off inside Kauffman Stadium.

Fans of the Kansas City Royals will soon be able to swing golf clubs instead of watching their favorite MLB stars swing baseball bats.

Stadiumlinks plans to transform Kauffman into a one-of-a-kind experience next month. The company will add tee boxes to the upper deck along with nine holes on the field. Golfers will have the chance to tee off and move through the nine different holes. Each location has a different location on the field.

The golf experience will only take place Friday, Oct. 6 or Saturday, Oct. 7. Golfers who are interested must reserve tee times for a minimum of two players, or a maximum of 10 players.

Anyone who is interested in the chance to hit a hole in one at Kauffman can register now to join a wait list for tickets. Tickets actually go on sale Sept. 13.

The experience also includes the option to upgrade to a VIP package. It includes access to the VIP Lounge, a private food and beverage menu with complimentary drinks, and a VIP practice range. The VIP package also comes with complimentary tickets to play in The Chipping Challenge and The Putting Challenge. VIPers will also leave with a sleeve of golf balls to remember the experience.

