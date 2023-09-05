Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City’s Kauffman Stadium turns into golf experience

An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22, 2022.
An afternoon game at Kauffman Stadium as the Royals faced the Minnesota Twins on May 22, 2022.(Coda: Marine 475 @ Flickr)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new game will soon tee off inside Kauffman Stadium.

Fans of the Kansas City Royals will soon be able to swing golf clubs instead of watching their favorite MLB stars swing baseball bats.

Stadiumlinks plans to transform Kauffman into a one-of-a-kind experience next month. The company will add tee boxes to the upper deck along with nine holes on the field. Golfers will have the chance to tee off and move through the nine different holes. Each location has a different location on the field.

The golf experience will only take place Friday, Oct. 6 or Saturday, Oct. 7. Golfers who are interested must reserve tee times for a minimum of two players, or a maximum of 10 players.

ALSO READ: Blind KC man defies odds at Royals’ Labor Day game

Anyone who is interested in the chance to hit a hole in one at Kauffman can register now to join a wait list for tickets. Tickets actually go on sale Sept. 13.

The experience also includes the option to upgrade to a VIP package. It includes access to the VIP Lounge, a private food and beverage menu with complimentary drinks, and a VIP practice range. The VIP package also comes with complimentary tickets to play in The Chipping Challenge and The Putting Challenge. VIPers will also leave with a sleeve of golf balls to remember the experience.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
FILE — Two people were injured following a car crash in a parking lot on Sunday night.
Vehicle parked in lot struck by speeding car, driver suffers life-threatening injuries
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
FILE — A man drowned at Lake Miola on Sunday evening in Paola, Kansas.
First responders notified of drowning Sunday evening at Lake Miola
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police release a composite sketch and tattoo, hoping someone can...
Months after man died, Overland Park police still hope for ID

Latest News

Halloween events are scheduled across the state.
Worlds of Fun announces new Halloween Haunt additions
The main goal for our KCTV5 First Warn 5 Weather team is to provide as much early warning as...
KCTV launches First Warn 5 Weather
The main goal for our KCTV5 First Warn 5 Weather team is to provide as much early warning as...
What is First Warn 5 Weather?
FILE - Vehicles travel along Interstate 70 near Odessa, Mo., Jan. 14, 2016. A powerful Missouri...
A third lane is coming to I-70. Here is how you can weigh in.