Kansas City reaches trash, recycling milestone

Trash generic
Trash generic(WILX)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A year after city leaders approved funding to help clean up Kansas City, crews hit a milestone.

According to Kansas City, Missouri, crews dropped off the final recycling cart scheduled for delivery Tuesday. They’ve been busy delivering more than 160,000 of the new carts and lids to residents since May.

There are still some newly built homes that need recycling carts delivered, according to the city, but those will be dropped off soon.

The free recycling carts are one of three measures aimed at reducing litter and illegal dumping in neighborhoods.

Last year the city council also approved money to buy 400 dumpsters to supplement its neighborhood cleanup assistance program. That program allows community groups to rent the containers for trash cleanups and other neighborhood events.

The third part of the plan is a pilot composting program that allows residents to drop off some waste at certain urban farms or city properties such as fire stations and community centers.

More information about the curbside recycling program is available online at KCMO.gov.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

