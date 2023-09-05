Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City firefighters with Missouri Task Force 1 return from Florida mobilization

Boone County, Mo. -- Missouri Task Force 1 members returned to the Columbia area after being...
Boone County, Mo. -- Missouri Task Force 1 members returned to the Columbia area after being deployed to Florida for a week.(Boone County Fire Protection District/Missouri Task Force 1)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters are home after spending a week helping with the emergency response in Florida following Hurricane Idalia.

KCFD Battalion Chief Aaron Eastland and Captain Ben Schloegel deployed with Missouri Task Force 1 based in Boone County, Missouri. The emergency responders arrived home yesterday.

While mobilized, the task force helped with searches, rescues, and damage assessments in and around Pensacola and Panama City.

Missouri Task Force 1 is one of 28 Urban Search and Rescue Teams in the country. The team is made up of firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, doctors, structural engineers, and other specialized personnel from across the state of Missouri.

The team specializes in technical search and rescue, swift water rescue, hazardous materials, canine search, and heavy rigging that may be needed following an emergency.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce hyperextends knee, status uncertain for Thursday night

Members of the task force need to be ready to drop everything and respond to an emergency at any given time. Each member receives four hours notice to report before the team mobilizes.

Missouri Task Force 1 also responded to Maui to help with recovery efforts following the devastating wildfires there last month.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
FILE — Two people were injured following a car crash in a parking lot on Sunday night.
Vehicle parked in lot struck by speeding car, driver suffers life-threatening injuries
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates his touchdown against the...
Travis Kelce hyperextends knee, status uncertain for Thursday night
FILE — A man drowned at Lake Miola on Sunday evening in Paola, Kansas.
First responders notified of drowning Sunday evening at Lake Miola

Latest News

Federal escapee becomes latest to be sentenced in $4.1m meth conspiracy
Treasures of the Church is hosting an exhibit with a reliquary containing the arm of Saint Jude.
Leawood parish to host reliquary containing apostle’s arm
Trash generic
Kansas City reaches trash, recycling milestone
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a touchdown pass in front of...
Report: Kelce injury not believed to be long-term