Kansas City Chiefs to celebrate Super Bowl LVII with fans at NFL opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Detroit Lions to open the 2023 NFL season at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The organization also plans to use the national spotlight as another way to celebrate the Super Bowl LVII win with fans one final time.

PREGAME CEREMONY

The Chiefs plan to hold a short ceremony on the field during pregame. During that ceremony, the team will unveil its new championship banner inside the stadium. Mitch Holthus, the “Voice of the Chiefs” will lead the ceremony.

Pregame entertainment will also include the Kansas City Boys Choir and Kansas City Girls Choir singing ‘Lift Every Voice.’

Nine-time Grammy nominee and five-time Gospel Music Association Female Vocalist of the year Natalie Grant will sing the national anthem while the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will present the colors.

The 110th and 393rd Bomb Squadron’s B-2 Stealth Bombers out of Whiteman Air Force Base will flyover the game.

PARKING

Parking lots for Thursday’s game open at 3 p.m.

As in years past, anyone driving to the game needs to buy parking online and in advance of arriving at the stadium.

Parking is only allowed for fans with tickets to the game. Fans can access all tickets and passes through www. mychiefsaccount.com or the Chiefs Mobile app prior to arrival and are encouraged to save to their mobile wallet for easy access.

TRAFFIC

Due to the timing of the game, people who are not going to Arrowhead are asked to use alternate routes. Heavy traffic is expected on Interstate 435 and Interstate 70 during the evening rush hour.

The Chiefs ask fans to arrive several hours before kickoff to avoid the heaviest of traffic and make sure there is enough time to reach the seats for kickoff.

Guests using rideshare services are allowed to be dropped off and picked up at the Missouri Welcome Center located between Gates 1 and 2 on Blue Ridge Cutoff.

STADIUM GATES AND TICKETS

Gates for guests with tickets on the CommunityAmerica Club Level will open at 4:30 p.m. All other stadium gates open at 5 p.m.

Guests are reminded to access their mobile tickets and parking passes in advance of the event and add them to their mobile wallet for expedited entry.

WORLD’S LARGEST TAILGATE

The World’s Largest Tailgate Presented by Bud Light will take over the Ford Tailgate District leading up to kickoff Thursday evening.

The event is described as a virtual tailgate and concert experience hosted live from the Ford Tailgate District and streamed to mobile devices, living rooms, restaurants, bars and fan clubs in Chiefs Kingdom and around the globe.

The event will be hosted by the Merrell Twins, who are Kansas City-born YouTube stars.

It will also feature Two Friends, Heidi Gardner, Tabitha Swatosh, and Donna Kelce.

The 90-minute virtual tailgate begins at 4:30 p.m.

Fans attending the NFL Kickoff Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium are invited to attend the free, live show and concert. It will be located inside the Ford Tailgate District. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The Ford Tailgate District opens at 3:30 p.m. for the show.

Fans who are not attending the game are invited to visit www.chiefslive.com to reserve their virtual seat.

All tickets to the game are mobile entry. The Chiefs suggest downloading tickets before arriving at the stadium to avoid cellular or Wi-Fi issues.

GEHA DECK

A familiar face will help get Arrowhead rocking ahead of kickoff.

The Chiefs say Chad Henne will return to Arrowhead and serve as the game’s Drum Honoree.

The Tony DiPardo Spirit Leader will be Sanay Cherry-Owens, the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Missouri Youth of the Year.

CASHLESS

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is a cashless venue. Keep in mind that a credit card, debit card, or mobile tap or scan payment is needed to make any purchase inside the stadium.

SAFETY AND SECURITY

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Guests can also expect a more seamless entry through the CEIA OPENGATE security screening technology at all stadium entry gates this season, according to the Chiefs.

As guests approach the stadium, they should keep items in their pockets and/or clear bags as they pass through the new advanced screening devices while following the direction of security personnel.

All fans should keep moving through the screening gates at a normal pace, as there is no need to wait for the person in front or to stop unless otherwise directed.

TIMELINE FOR CHIEFS VS. LIONS ON SEPT. 7

3:00 p.m. Parking Gates Open

3:30 p.m. Ford Tailgate District Opens

4:30 p.m. CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates Open

4:30 p.m. World’s Largest Tailgate presented by Bud Light

5:00 p.m. All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates Open

6:20 p.m. Team Warm-Ups Begin

7:13 p.m. Chiefs Team Introduction

7:14 p.m. Lions Team Introduction

7:17 p.m. Coin Toss

7:19 p.m. National Anthem B-2 Flyover

7:22 p.m. Kickoff



