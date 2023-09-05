Aging & Style
FORECAST: Tracking a few showers Tuesday, breezy and hot this afternoon

By Greg Bennett
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A cold front continues to swing in from the west and northwest throughout the day. As the front moves closer, the wind will pick up. Gusts ranging between 30 and 35 mph will be common through the morning into the afternoon with sustained wind between 15 and 20 mph. Our next better chance for showers today will be closer to the end of the workday. Even so, severe weather is not expected, but a few isolated weak, thunderstorms cannot be ruled out. Since most of the day we are going to be ahead of this front and a southerly flow takes over, temperatures will peak within the lower and middle 90s this afternoon with feel-like temperatures near 105°. The good news is the front passes overnight as a much cooler system is trying to take over for the rest of the work week into the weekend.

Pollen-Cast
Pollen-Cast(KCTV 5)

Clear skies will take over for Wednesday and our Chiefs game Thursday with temperatures falling back to seasonal within the lower and middle 80s. Clouds are expected to build overnight Thursday as a new disturbance comes in from the northwest. Chances for wet weather will be isolated Friday at 20% but will help regulate temperatures near average for the season.

By the end of Sunday, a much better front and area of low pressure develop in the models and provide us a better chance for scattered showers and weak thunderstorm activity. This will also pull in cooler air. By next Monday, temperatures are expected to drop into the middle and upper 70s. it seems like fall is falling into place.

