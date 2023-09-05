Aging & Style
FORECAST: First Warn: Strong storms east of metro Tuesday night

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A cold front will swing through this evening triggering a few showers and storms to develop out of ahead of it. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for areas south and east of the metro until midnight. A few strong to severe storms could be capable of producing damaging wind gusts or large hail. After the front passes cooler and drier air will descend from the northwest replacing the very warm and muggy air mass we’ve had in place for days. Temperatures by daybreak on Wednesday will bottom out in the low to mid 60s before climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon. This comfortable weather will stick around through the rest of the week.

