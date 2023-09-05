Federal escapee becomes latest to be sentenced in $4.1m meth conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 34-year-old man became the latest co-defendant to be sentenced in relation to a $4.1 million meth conspiracy.

On Tuesday, Trevor Scott Sparks, a Kansas City, Missouri, defendant who escaped after trial and was recaptured, was sentenced for his role in a multi-million-dollar drug-trafficking conspiracy that directed two kidnappings that resulted in murders as well as numerous assaults.

Sparks was sentenced to life imprisonment, plus 60 months consecutive, in federal prison without parole on the drug, money and gun charges, all consecutive to 33 months for escaping.

He was also ordered to pay $400,000 -- representing the profits he received from the drug-trafficking conspiracy. In a two-year span from 2017 to 2018, Sparks and his co-conspirators were believed to have distributed approximately 400 kilograms of methamphetamine.

Sparks and several of his co-conspirators were arrested on Dec. 18, 2018, out of a residence on Smart Avenue in Northeast Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Sparks’ drug-trafficking organization was found responsible for the murders of James Hampton and Brittanie Broyles, each of whom was transported from St. Louis to Kansas City. Hampton was taken by the group under the belief that he could help find the group drugs that had been stolen by a co-defendant. When they realized he could not or would not help, he was restrained, beaten and tortured.

Broyles, who was with Hampton and witnessed him being beaten, tortured, restrained and kidnapped, was also kidnapped and taken to Kansas City. Hampton was found dead in a burning car and Broyles was shot to death.

Co-defendants Gerald Lee Ginnings and Markus Michael A. Patterson were each sentenced to more than four decades in prison for their roles in the case.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.