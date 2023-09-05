DeValkanaere back to court Tuesday, demonstrations in support of Cameron Lamb on courthouse steps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Court of Appeals will hold oral arguments regarding former KCPD Detective Eric DeValkenaere who was convicted of killing Cameron Lamb in 2019

Back in 2019, DeValkenare shot Lamb while he was backing a truck into his garage, and Devalkenare’s legal team said he and his partner were doing their jobs.

They said they were following up on reports Lamb’s vehicle was chasing another car. But, a judge ruled the chase ended and the two did not have a warrant. The ruling also said they didn’t have probable cause or permission to be on private property. DeValkanere’s attorney said the detective shot Lamb because Lamb reaching for a gun.

DeValkenaere was ultimately convicted of second-degree murder and armed criminal action and was sentenced to six years in prison in November of 2021. He remains free on bond while his appeal is pending and that’s what leads us to the steps of the federal courthouse Tuesday morning.

The case has gotten attention from lawyers across the state as Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker asked Governor Mike Parson last month to avoid intervening in the case. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey asked the state appeals court a few weeks after that to reverse the conviction or order a new trial.

Baker said the news was unprecedented.

“Keep in mind the Missouri attorney general is the highest law enforcement officer in the state,” Baker said in June. “So, as the highest law enforcement officer, well this is extremely distressing and unfortunate, disappointing.”

Bailey wrote, “The evidence credited by the trial court did not support the convictions entered by the trial court. Devalkenaere also was not criminally negligent—both because he did not act with criminal negligence in causing Mr. Lamb’s death and because he reasonably used deadly force in defense of Schwalm.”

We’re going to have a news team here following along this morning so we will have an update for you on KCTV5 Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Several local groups will gather here in front of the court of appeals at 1300 Oak Street to share their feelings on the matter, opposing changes, and upholding the conviction.

The Urban League of Greater Kansas City, KC Law Enforcement Accountability Project, Decarcerate KC, and It’s Time 4 Justice will host a press conference and rally starting at 8 a.m.

Urban League President and CEO Gwen Grant said Lamb was murdered and there has been no justice.

“The judge ruled in this case, and it is our hope today that the Missouri Court of Appeals will affirm the guilty verdict and that DeValkenaere will ultimately pay for his crimes,” said Grant.

Organizers are asking rally participants to bring signs in support of Lamb’s family.

“KCLEAP’s struggle to hold police accountable and advocate for victims is never more apparent. If this hearing goes the way Governor Parson and Attorney General Bailey want, the message will be loud and clear to KCPD: it’s open season on all Black and brown folk,” said Steve Young, co-founder of KCLEAP. “It says to all local law enforcement that you can be prosecuted, found guilty by a judge, and never held accountable. They will continue to terrorize our communities without consequence.”

Sheryl Ferguson, founder of It’s Time 4 Justice, “Old law books found loopholes that allowed freedom to a convicted felon. Let’s not let Tuesday make a bigger mockery of our judicial system. Politics have no business being in our courtroom.”

