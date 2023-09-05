Aging & Style
Deputy pulls over speeding car, hugs driver after realizing he was going through a hard time

A deputy in Kansas stopped a driver for speeding but ended up giving the driver a hug instead of a ticket. (Source: Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (Gray News) – A deputy in Kansas stopped a driver for speeding but ended up giving the driver a hug instead of a ticket.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that a deputy recently stopped the driver for speeding. The driver, however, was in tears, and explained to the deputy that he was going through some personal challenges.

Body-camera video from the deputy shows the driver saying, “Can I have a hug? I need a hug,” through tears.

The deputy agrees, and the driver steps out of the car to give the deputy a big hug.

“I promise you, it’s gonna get better,” the deputy tells the driver.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details about the incident, but wrote alongside the video, “Sometimes all you need is a hug.”

“The men and women of the JCSO come in contact with people every day who are going through their own battles. We strive to be compassionate while serving our community. This is our pledge to you,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

