Clay County deputy hit by car; driver charged

Clay County Sheriff's Office released a picture of Christopher E. Crawford, 33, who is charged...
Clay County Sheriff's Office released a picture of Christopher E. Crawford, 33, who is charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.(Clay County Sheriff's Office)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man is accused abandoning his son and hitting a Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy with a car.

Clay County Prosecutors charged 33-year-old Christopher E. Crawford with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Crawford is held on a $100,000 bond.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened Sunday as the deputy patrolled an area near Claybrook Park in Kearney, Missouri.

The deputy noticed a man stopped with the hood of his SUV up and said she stopped to help. After talking to the man, the sheriff’s office said the deputy believed the man may have been drinking. Investigators said the man then told the deputy as much.

The man’s 6-year-old son was with him at the time.

The deputy said she reached into the SUV to try to stop the man from driving away. As he drove off, he yelled at his son that he would be back to get him. Crawford hit the deputy’s leg as he drove away, according to investigators.

As Kearney Police responded to the call, they located Crawford’s SUV. Officers tried to use road spikes to stop the SUV as he drove away. Crawford eventually stopped in a driveway and tried to get into a garage door.

A Kearney officer and Sheriff’s Office deputy deployed their stun guns to try and stop Crawford, but said he started fighting officers as he tried to break into the garage door.

A K9 responded and helped officers arrest the man.

Deputies were able to locate other family members of the 6-year-old and turn him over to their custody. The boy was not injured.

Crawford was treated for a dog bite before he was booked into jail.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

