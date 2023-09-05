Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Chiefs Kingdom preps for opening night in variety of ways

By Grace Smith
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s Week 1 in Chiefs Kingdom, and as KC gets ready to kick off a new season of football, many fans are already painting the town red.

One fan is especially going all out as he shows off the giant Chiefs mural he painted on the side of his house.

About six weeks ago, Chris Chancey started a project that’s taken him 100 hours.

“I like to do art in my spare time, so this is one I did for myself and the city,” Chancey said.

A few years back, he had a similar mural on the side of his former home in KCK. But the city didn’t like it. So, he ended up cutting it out and sold it. He moved and is hoping to avoid trouble this time.

“Everything so far has been very positive, people like to stop and say hey, school buses will drive by and stop and let all the kids peak out the window; neighbors are all very positive about it,” Chancey said.

Chancey said this is the perfect time to paint a new mural. As of course -- the Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champs.

“I’m just hoping to go back to the Super Bowl,” Chancey said.

Other fans are stopping by local shops to get their gear for the season opener.

“I’m getting into the spirit now that I have my shirt,” said Chiefs fan Noemi Galvan.

Aaron Lewis, a manager at Rally House said they are already seeing a flood of sales come through.

“When you have 15 and 87 out there doing their thing, people will come in and buy gear,” Lewis said. “We are getting prepared this week for opening day and the flag ceremony and because it’s a holiday weekend it’s been very busy.

Other fans are excited to see their favorite players again and looking forward to watching the rookies play.

“It’s going to be a wonderful season coming up and I’m looking forward to it. Go Chiefs!” said Chiefs fan Suzy Norby.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
A shooting in Midtown left two people dead Saturday morning near the intersection of 31st...
Neighborhood shaken after double homicide at 31st Street & Harrison Street in midtown
Sheriff Darryl Forte’ posted on his social media account just before 10:15 p.m. about an “in...
Man dead after being found unresponsive at Jackson County Detention Center
KCPD is investigating a shooting on Saturday evening at the County Club Plaza.
Shooting at Country Club Plaza, 1 person injured
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56

Latest News

Chiefs kingdom preps for opening night in a variety of ways
The Overland Park, Kansas Police Department announced their completion of a pledge to enhance...
Overland Park residents, police officers optimistic about new trust campaign
Overland Park residents, police officers optimistic about new trust campaign
Vehicle parked in lot struck by speeding car, driver suffers life-threatening injuries