Boil order issued for entire Kansas town

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Hundreds of people living and working in Leavenworth County are being warned to boil water before drinking it or cooking with it.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment issued the boil order advisory for everyone in Linwood Tuesday morning.

The advisory went into effect after a water line broke. The break resulted in a loss of pressure in the system which may cause a loss of chlorine and allow bacterial to grow in the water.

The advisory will be in place until the risk of contamination is resolved, according to the KDHE.

Customers are being told to take the following precautions.

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Customers with questions should call the water system at 913-301-3021, or KDHE at 785-296-5514.

Restaurants and other food establishments with questions about the impact of the boil water advisory on their business can contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s food safety & lodging program at 785-564-6767.

