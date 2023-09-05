ATV crash sends man to hospital in critical condition

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man is in critical condition after an ATV crash Monday afternoon.

A Johnson County MED-ACT spokesperson said a crew and firefighters from the Shawnee Fire Department responded to the 5300 block of Frisbie Road on reports of an injury accident.

There, they found an approximately 40-year-old man suffering from head injuries following an ATV crash. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical conditon.

No information was available regarding how the crash occurred.

It happened shortly before 5:40 p.m.

