ATV crash sends man to hospital in critical condition
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A man is in critical condition after an ATV crash Monday afternoon.
A Johnson County MED-ACT spokesperson said a crew and firefighters from the Shawnee Fire Department responded to the 5300 block of Frisbie Road on reports of an injury accident.
There, they found an approximately 40-year-old man suffering from head injuries following an ATV crash. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical conditon.
No information was available regarding how the crash occurred.
It happened shortly before 5:40 p.m.
