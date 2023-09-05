Aging & Style
Apartments waive pet and adoption fees in partnership with KC Pet Project

Sprout the foster dog enjoying her day in the District.
Sprout the foster dog enjoying her day in the District.(The Cordish Companies)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With over 350 pets currently awaiting adoption at the KC Pet Project, the Kansas City Power & Light District is stepping in to help encourage its downtown residents to adopt.

Thanks to a new partnership between KCP&L and KCPP, the One Light, Two Light and Three Light luxury apartments are waiving residential pet fees and reimbursing adoption costs during September. The adoption reimbursement covers a maximum of $150 and must be at KCPP.

Waiving adoption and pet fees is a small act that can make a world of difference in our local community. We’re thrilled to work with KC Pet Project and hope our residents will join us in embracing this initiative. Because everyone deserves the safety, comfort and unconditional love that a true home provides.

Marnie Sauls, executive director of residential management at The Cordish Companies

In preparation for the partnership announcement, last week the Cordish residential team spent a day with Sprout, a foster dog from KCPP.

Three Light is the third downtown high-rise developed by The Cordish Companies. Its predecessors, One Light and Two Light, opened in 2015 and 2018, respectively. Three Light, missing the opportunity to make an excellent Dr. Seuss reference, opened at the beginning of September 2023. The building has several apartments still available to rent.

All Cordish properties pride themselves in being pet-friendly, with amenities including dog walking and grooming services. They are hopeful that the fee waivers will encourage residents to take full advantage of these amenities and support KCPP at the same time.

