KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer.

But that doesn’t mean you should put the sunscreen away!

In today’s Aging and Style, Carolyn Long reports on why sunscreens in the U.S. lag behind those in other countries.

Aging & Style is sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.