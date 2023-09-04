Vehicle parked in lot struck by speeding car, driver suffers life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The driver of a car parked in a parking lot Sunday night was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after his car was rammed.

The Kansas City Police Department stated a gray Volkswagon Tiguan had been parked in a lot near 96th Street and Reinking Road.

About 10:30 p.m., a Honda Accord was speeding through the parking lot and struck the parked Volkswagon, causing the VW to flip onto its roof, police reported.

The VW driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a passenger in the Honda suffered serious injuries.

