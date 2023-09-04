Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Tanker carrying over 8,000 gallons of fuel goes up in flames after crash in Connecticut

Part of I-84 Eastbound and Westbound were closed because of a tanker rollover. (SOURCE: WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers, Jay Kenney, Marc Robbins and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB/Gray News) - A gas tanker went up in flames after a two-vehicle crash in Connecticut on Sunday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, troopers were dispatched to I-84 eastbound at exit 60 around 7 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, troopers located a gasoline tanker truck fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the tanker was transporting over 8,300 gallons of fuel.

I-84 was shut down while authorities worked to contain the scene safely.

Officials say three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available about what may have caused the crash.

The two right lanes of I-84 eastbound remained closed Monday morning as cleanup efforts continued.

Crews from the Department of Transportation, Manchester Fire Department, and DEEP also assisted with the cleanup.

No word on how much longer the cleanup may take.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
A shooting in Midtown left two people dead Saturday morning near the intersection of 31st...
Neighborhood shaken after double homicide at 31st Street & Harrison Street in midtown
Sheriff Darryl Forte’ posted on his social media account just before 10:15 p.m. about an “in...
Man dead after being found unresponsive at Jackson County Detention Center
KCPD is investigating a shooting on Saturday evening at the County Club Plaza.
Shooting at Country Club Plaza, 1 person injured
Gun shots caused the Country Club Plaza to be blocked off for over two hours, Saturday night,...
Teen suffers gun wound injury from Saturday night Country Club Plaza shooting

Latest News

Generic image / Tap water
Missouri warns of cyber threat to water, wastewater systems
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
FILE - Eric DeValkenaere, a Kansas City, Mo., police detective, who shot and killed Cameron...
Civil Rights groups to protest appeal hearing for former KCPD detective
‘Junk fees’ cost Americans almost $65 billion each year
‘Junk fees’ cost Americans almost $65 billion each year