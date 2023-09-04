Taking over the ‘Big Apple’: Missourians to be featured in Times Square

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Bright lights. Big city. Several Missourians and Kansans will make their debut in the heart of Times Square to represent the Down syndrome community on September 9. This includes 2-year-old Bobby Schneider of Lee’s Summit and 14-year-old Owen Sumulong of KCMO.

“I hope he understands what a great honor it is to be chosen,” Bobby’s mother, Kayla Schneider said.

Photos of the two boys were selected from more than 2,400 entries in the National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) worldwide search. Their photos will be shown on two jumbotron screens during a video presentation.

“It’s going to put on a face that Down syndrome affects every race, ethnicity, religion, and every income bracket,” Owen’s mother, Stephanie Sumulong says. “There are people with Down syndrome all over the United States living great lives at every age.”

The one-hour video will consist of children, teens, and adults from all 50 states.

It is intended to promote value, acceptance, and inclusion—all which Schneider and Sumulong once feared their children would miss out on.

“It’s because I didn’t know anyone or really anything about it,” Schneider said. “I really want Bobby to be included and I don’t want him to feel like he’s different. I want him to feel like he’s any typical kiddo. For the most part, he is.”

As the two mothers prepare for their sons to appear in the bright lights, they can’t help but reflect on the strength it took to get to this point.

“My husband and I are a team. It’s important to us to show a united front to Owen and that we’ll be there for him regardless of what happens,” Sumulong said.

Schneider also hopes the video presentation will show other families that they are not alone.

“Your feelings are valid. Your fears are valid,” Schneider said.

From Kansas City to Times Square

At just 2-years-old, Bobby Schneider will make his way to NYC as he will appear on two screens located above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square.

Two-year-old Bobby Schneider of Lee’s Summit will represent the Down syndrome community in Times Square. (Kayla Schneider)

Bobby is pictured with a smile from ear to ear.

“I just feel so much joy. I’m so thankful that we know him and get to be his parents. Just that we get to raise him and see what an incredible kid that he is and a great brother,” Kayla Schneider said.

Ten years in the making

It took 10 years for Owen Sumulong’s photo to be selected.

Though the 14-year-old and his parents will not be in New York City to see the presentation in-person, they plan to watch his debut from Kansas City.

“There’s also a lot of really great everyday stories that we don’t really get to showcase or get to talk about. I think that jumbotron presentation will show those stories,” Stephanie Sumulong said.

Owen is pictured with the KU Jayhawk mascot at one of the WNIT Basketball games.

He is currently at Park Hill High School.

The annual video presentation will be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. CT on September 9.

The Times Square video kicks off the New York City Buddy Walk at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park.

