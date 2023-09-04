Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

The story behind KU’s new ‘Blackhawk’ football uniforms

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The University of Kansas unveil new "Blackhawk" football uniforms ahead of...
LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The University of Kansas unveil new "Blackhawk" football uniforms ahead of the Sept. 8, 2023, game against Illinois.(University of Kansas Athletics)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas Jayhawks will look different when they take the football field in week two.

Sunday, the KU Athletics Department showed off the new “Blackhawk” uniforms the Jayhawks will wear Friday night against Illinois in prime time.

The alternate look features the 1941 Jayhawk that is also known as the school’s “warhawk” design on a black helmet. Black pants are highlighted by red, white, and blue stripes, and the black jerseys feature a different font than other KU uniforms.

One final touch features a blue-and-white flag with a “K” just above the player’s name on the back of the jersey.

Coach Lance Leipold said the new look is thanks to an effort driven by the players themselves.

ALSO READ: Sports gear from Kansas high school heads to Maui athletes

“It probably started with Kenny Logan and went to others of course. He came in, ‘Hey coach we need black uniforms sometimes. I’ve had ‘em at every other school I was at,’ Leipold said during his weekly news conference Monday. “Players love them and they want them. It’s again, and everything else that happens in college athletics today is driven by players.”

Leipold said the new uniforms represent the past and the present while also appealing to the players.

“I think we’re able to do kinda hit it for all. Got the players in that type of look. I think we respected our school colors. We respected our past in the circus font, and everything. I think we touched on it all. Now, does that mean we please everybody? Probably not.”

Fans can get their hands on the new “Blackhawk” merchandise through the university. It is also on sale at retailers such as Kansas Sampler and Rally House locations across Lawrence and the Kansas City metro.

While the video announcing the new uniforms featured KU quarterback Jalon Daniels, Leipold hasn’t said if he will play Friday night after sitting out the opening game against Missouri State.

ALSO READ: All-Pro DT Chris Jones fails to report to Chiefs for start of regular-season game prep

Leipold did say Daniels was available against the Bears if the Jayhawks needed him, but officially he is still day-to-day, according to the coach.

Kick off for the Illinois game is at 6:37 p.m. on Sept. 8. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The game will also be on ESPN2.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City
Concert at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center sets new attendance record
A shooting in Midtown left two people dead Saturday morning near the intersection of 31st...
Neighborhood shaken after double homicide at 31st Street & Harrison Street in midtown
Sheriff Darryl Forte’ posted on his social media account just before 10:15 p.m. about an “in...
Man dead after being found unresponsive at Jackson County Detention Center
KCPD is investigating a shooting on Saturday evening at the County Club Plaza.
Shooting at Country Club Plaza, 1 person injured
Gun shots caused the Country Club Plaza to be blocked off for over two hours, Saturday night,...
Teen suffers gun wound injury from Saturday night Country Club Plaza shooting

Latest News

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (9) passes to running back Devin Neal for a touchdown during the...
Kansas overcomes early struggles, overwhelms Missouri State late in 48-17 win
FILE: Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) drives on Iowa State guard Matt Thomas, left,...
Report: Former Jayhawk guard signs with Celtics
A T-38 Talon flies over Edwards Air Force Base in Edwards, California.
T-38 Talon jets to perform pregame flyover ahead of Kansas football home opener
FILE: Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to start Friday's season-opening game...
Daniels expected to start at QB in Jayhawks’ season-opener