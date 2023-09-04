Sports gear from Kansas high school heads to Maui athletes

TONGANOXIE, Kan. (KCTV) - Box by box an athletic trainer working at a Kansas high school is helping teams impacted by the Maui wildfires thousands of miles away.

Mark Padfield is the athletic trainer at Tonganoxie High School. He asked coaches at the school to gather gently used practice gear and clothing from the community. The plan was to ship the equipment to Maui High School to help rebuild athletic programs there.

According to a GoFundMe account, Padfield said he quickly had enough gear to fill nine boxes. There was just one little problem.

“The shipping costs, when quoted on the first box, caused the utterance of expletives from not only the guy on the customer side of the counter, but also the helpful woman on the official side of the Formica fortification,” Padfield wrote.

Padfield launched the GoFundMe account to raise money to cover those high shipping costs. Donations have already raised more than $3,800.

So far he’s shipped the first nine boxes. The shipment cost more than $700 dollars, according to an invoice he added to the online fundraiser.

He hasn’t stopped yet. Padfield says he is collecting more clothes for a second shipment. Any money leftover in the account will be donated to Maui High School to help with others thins the school, and students, may currently need.

“Please continue to donate, and let me know if you have items to send. Keep this rolling, I appreciate you all!” Padfield wrote.

