Royals starter Cole Ragans takes AL Pitcher of the Month honors

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans throws during the first inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Cole Ragans throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinalss Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When the Royals sent arguably their top trade piece to the Texas Rangers, they probably weren’t expecting immediate returns from a southpaw twice recovered from Tommy John surgery.

Meet, Cole Ragans — the American League Pitcher of the Month.

Acquired for reliever Aroldis Chapman, Ragans was straight dominant in the month of August. He finished with a 3-1 record over six starts, punched out 53 batters and posted a 1.72 ERA.

Ragans ranks second in team history for most strikeouts in a single month (Dennis Leonard struck out 55 in June 1977).

The honor marks the first time a Royals pitcher won AL Pitcher of the Month since Zack Greinke earned the award for April 2009.

According to the team, Ragans is only the third Royals left-handed pitcher to earn league monthly honors (Charlie Leibrandt - April/September 1985, Larry Gura - July 1980/September 1981.

The Royals also acquired 17-year-old outfielder Roni Cabrera in the Chapman trade.

ALSO READ: North Kansas City group goes for world’s longest baseball game

