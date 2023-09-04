Royals starter Cole Ragans takes AL Pitcher of the Month honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When the Royals sent arguably their top trade piece to the Texas Rangers, they probably weren’t expecting immediate returns from a southpaw twice recovered from Tommy John surgery.
Meet, Cole Ragans — the American League Pitcher of the Month.
Acquired for reliever Aroldis Chapman, Ragans was straight dominant in the month of August. He finished with a 3-1 record over six starts, punched out 53 batters and posted a 1.72 ERA.
Ragans ranks second in team history for most strikeouts in a single month (Dennis Leonard struck out 55 in June 1977).
The honor marks the first time a Royals pitcher won AL Pitcher of the Month since Zack Greinke earned the award for April 2009.
According to the team, Ragans is only the third Royals left-handed pitcher to earn league monthly honors (Charlie Leibrandt - April/September 1985, Larry Gura - July 1980/September 1981.
The Royals also acquired 17-year-old outfielder Roni Cabrera in the Chapman trade.
