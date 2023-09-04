Royals pitcher Brady Singer, wife Tori Singer welcome firstborn son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Royals have gained a new fan- the newborn son of pitcher Brady Singer and his wife, Tori Singer.

The Singers became engaged in 2021 and were married the following year.

They welcomed their son, Beau, into the world on September 1 at 5:13 p.m., according to a social media post made by the couple.

Our love for him is like nothing else we have ever experienced. We have prayed for you every day of our lives, and you are the best thing we have ever waited for

Brady Singer has an 8-10 record in 26 starts this season for the Royals. He has a 5.15 earned run average in 143.1 innings pitched.

Before putting him on the paternity list, the Royals skipped Brady Singer during his last turn in the starting rotation. He was activated on Monday before the Royals defeated the White Sox, 12-1.

Cole Ragans continues to dominate as Royals take opener over White Sox 12-1

Cole Ragans continued his recent success with six scoreless innings as the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 12-1 in the first game of a three-game series Monday.

