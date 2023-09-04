Overland Park residents, police officers optimistic about new trust campaign

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Overland Park, Kansas Police Department announced their completion of a pledge to enhance trust between law enforcement and the surrounding community.

This pledge is part of an initiative created by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (ICAP) called the ‘Trust Building Campaign’.

OPPD was required to implement 25 policies and practices within a 36-month period in order to join the campaign. Overland Park PD made the pledge in April of this year and was awarded their certification in August.

“I want them doing what they’re supposed to be doing and it seems to be working,” said resident Bari Freiden.

Freiden is a longtime resident of the community and expressed her support for the pledge, “We definitely need all police, all good police and I think they’re definitely doing the right thing.”

Other residents also feel the department signing the pledge is a step in the right direction.

“I’m always in support of the community feeling safer and the police working towards a safer community so any effort made by the local police department is welcome. As long as it brings results of course,” said resident Daniel Avrekh.

I am proud that my department is committed to enhancing the trust with the community we serve. We value our community-police partnerships and strive to improve the well-being and quality of life for all.

According to a press release that was sent out, Overland Park PD pledged to focus on six different policies such as bias-free policing, use of force, victim services and community relations to name a few.

This is a targeted effort to encourage what OPPD calls ‘positive community-police partnerships’.

Overland Park Police wants to promote safe and effective interactions, and most importantly, create strategies that prevent as well as reduce crime.

For more information about the Trust Building Campaign, visit the IACP’s website.

