North Kansas City group goes for world’s longest baseball game

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One group in North Kansas City is trying to set the world record for the longest baseball game in history. The game started on Thursday morning and is scheduled to end Monday at noon.

“This is a gruesome, gruesome task to take on,” said Aleah Brewer. “Everybody has played really well. I’m surprised everybody has kept going.”

The group was allowed 60 total players (30 on each side). No players were allowed to leave the site for the record to count.

This isn’t just ‘Oh, we’re going to do this.’ It’s ‘You gotta do this and 30 players a team. That’s all you get. If you leave, you lose a player.’ You have to be here from start to finish.

The teams have divided up and play in four-hour increments.

On-site, there are RVs and showers, so the players can sleep and get clean. While the players are seeking a world record, they are also trying to raise money for several good causes.

“The world record part is cool, but I really think it’s about the money for charity,” said Cody Hearn.

“I’m far more interested to see how much money we can raise for these charities because the record is going to come and go,” said Scott Reinardy. “Someone, someday is going to come by and break it. We know that. That certificate will be ancient history. However, the money raised and how can help people through that money can last a lifetime.”

The players are tired after days of baseball, but volunteers and family members have been bringing them meals and water. The players want to keep playing, so they can keep raising money for charities.

“We may not know the details of how we help people, but we know it will help people,” said Reinardy. “We know it will help people. That’s quite honestly the greatest record we could set.”

If you are interested in donating to Endless Game’s cause, you can find their website here.

