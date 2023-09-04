North Kansas City group goes for world’s longest baseball game

One group in North Kansas City is trying to set the world record for the longest baseball game...
One group in North Kansas City is trying to set the world record for the longest baseball game in history.(kctv)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One group in North Kansas City is trying to set the world record for the longest baseball game in history. The game started on Thursday morning and is scheduled to end Monday at noon.

“This is a gruesome, gruesome task to take on,” said Aleah Brewer. “Everybody has played really well. I’m surprised everybody has kept going.”

The group was allowed 60 total players (30 on each side). No players were allowed to leave the site for the record to count.

This isn’t just ‘Oh, we’re going to do this.’ It’s ‘You gotta do this and 30 players a team. That’s all you get. If you leave, you lose a player.’ You have to be here from start to finish.

Scott Reinardy

“This isn’t just ‘Oh, we’re going to do this.’ It’s ‘You gotta do this and 30 players a team. That’s all you get. If you leave, you lose a player.’ You have to be here from start to finish.”

The teams have divided up and play in four-hour increments.

On-site, there are RVs and showers, so the players can sleep and get clean. While the players are seeking a world record, they are also trying to raise money for several good causes.

“The world record part is cool, but I really think it’s about the money for charity,” said Cody Hearn.

One group in North Kansas City is trying to set the world record for the longest baseball game...
One group in North Kansas City is trying to set the world record for the longest baseball game in history.(kctv)

“I’m far more interested to see how much money we can raise for these charities because the record is going to come and go,” said Scott Reinardy. “Someone, someday is going to come by and break it. We know that. That certificate will be ancient history. However, the money raised and how can help people through that money can last a lifetime.”

The players are tired after days of baseball, but volunteers and family members have been bringing them meals and water. The players want to keep playing, so they can keep raising money for charities.

“We may not know the details of how we help people, but we know it will help people,” said Reinardy. “We know it will help people. That’s quite honestly the greatest record we could set.”

If you are interested in donating to Endless Game’s cause, you can find their website here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KCFD has enlisted the Kansas City Police department’s bomb and arson squad to assist with an...

KCPD bomb & arson to assist with apartment fire investigation

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Melonne McBride
KCFD has enlisted the Kansas City Police department’s bomb and arson squad to assist with an apartment fire investigation.

Weather Forecast

Summer heat and humidity will stick around through the Labor Day holiday as temperatures will...

FORECAST: Hot & muggy temps will lead to slight rain chances

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alena Lee
Summer heat and humidity will stick around through the Labor Day holiday as temperatures will be unseasonably warm in the morning and into the afternoon.

News

Gun shots caused the Country Club Plaza to be blocked off for over two hours, Saturday night,...

Teen suffers gun wound injury from Saturday night Country Club Plaza shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Melonne McBride
Gun shots caused the Country Club Plaza to be blocked off for over two hours, Saturday night, after one teen shot at another teen.

News

Generic Crime Scene

Man found dead in Lee’s Summit, Mo woods, police say no foul play involved

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Melonne McBride
Early Sunday morning, Lee’s Summit Police officers found a dead man in a wooded area.

Latest News

News

An early morning 911 call brought KCPD to the scene of a shooting homicide in downtown Kansas...

Victim identified in downtown Kansas City shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
An early morning 911 call brought KCPD to the scene of a shooting homicide in downtown Kansas City, near the West Bottoms.

News

Instead of fining drivers for missing taillights or broken mirrors, the Lawrence Kansas Police...

Lawrence Police Department replaces equipment failure fees with vouchers

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Zoë Shriner
Instead of fining drivers for missing taillights or broken mirrors, the Lawrence Kansas Police Department (LKPD) is giving them a voucher to make the repair costs easier.

Crime

KCPD is investigating a shooting on Saturday evening at the County Club Plaza.

Shooting at Country Club Plaza, 1 person injured

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KCTV5 Staff
KCPD is investigating a shooting on Saturday evening at the County Club Plaza. The incident occurred in front of the Shake Shack. One person was left non-life threatening injuries.

Entertainment

A fall staple since 1977, the Kansas City Renaissance Festival opened for its 46th year on...

Huzzah! KC Renaissance Festival opens for the 2023 season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Zoë Shriner
A fall staple since 1977, the Kansas City Renaissance Festival opened for its 46th year on September 2.

News

Kansas City Renaissance Festival kicks off for its 7-week season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|

News

Missouri Department of Conservation adds two new hunting seasons for the 2023 season

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Savannah Harrison
Missouri Department of Conservation is adding two new hunting seasons for 2023 for hunters to get an extra chance of hunting deer.