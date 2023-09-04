Aging & Style
Multicar crash on I-35 sends 3 to hosptials

I-35 crash at 87th Street
I-35 crash at 87th Street(KC Scout)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in Johnson County closed part of Interstate 35 and sent three people to hospitals Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-35 at 87th Street around 2:20 p.m. Most of the highway reopened, but police are still in the area and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Emergency responders said three people were taken to hospitals following the crash. Two others involved in the crash refused treatment at the scene.

