Multicar crash on I-35 sends 3 to hosptials

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in Johnson County closed part of Interstate 35 and sent three people to hospitals Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-35 at 87th Street around 2:20 p.m. Most of the highway reopened, but police are still in the area and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Emergency responders said three people were taken to hospitals following the crash. Two others involved in the crash refused treatment at the scene.

