Months after man died, Overland Park police still hope for ID

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Police release a composite sketch and tattoo, hoping someone can identify a man who died in April.(Overland Park Police Dept.)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Investigators are asking everyone to take another look at a sketch, in hopes of helping learn more about a man.

The Overland Park Police Department said detectives are still working to identify a man who died in April. Officers found the man under the 103rd Street overpass to U.S. Highway 69 in Overland Park.

Prior to his death, investigators said he identified himself as Alberto Gomez. He also said his birthdate was Jan. 11, 1983. So far neither police or the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Officer have been able confirm that info, or locate his family.

Detectives say the man is about 5′7″ with a thin build. Police released a composite sketch of the man.

They also released a picture of the tattoo located on the back of the man’s left shoulder.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the man and locate his family is asked to call Overland Park Police.

