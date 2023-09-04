Aging & Style
LKPD offering vouchers for free repairs, rather than tickets, for broken tailgates, mirrors

FILE — The goal of Lights On! is to stop the spiral that failed equipment fees can cause.
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department is taking a different approach when pulling drivers over for a missing taillight or broken mirror.

The program started over Labor Day Weekend and is fully funded by a partnership with LKPD’s Blue Santa Charity and the microgrant organization Lights On!

The goal of Lights On! is to stop the spiral that failed equipment fees can cause. Their website says no one should have their life upended because of a lightbulb that could trigger a chain reaction that could destabilize families.

LKPD agrees with that sentiment with Chief Rich Lockhart saying they want to make it easier to comply with the law.

He said, “We recognize that when repairs haven’t been made, oftentimes, there’s a reason. Hopefully, we can also turn a traffic stop into a positive interaction with an officer and a good experience.”

ALSO READ: Vehicle parked in lot struck by speeding car, driver suffers life-threatening injuries

Drivers who receive one of the vouchers can use them for a free repair at Free State Auto Works, Lawrence Automotive Diagnostics Inc., and Westside 66.

The Lights On! website says law enforcement agencies outside of Minnesota ask the agency to make a donation to the program with the amount determined by population size to help pay for the program. Each department has the option to include a tear-off stub on each of the vouchers as a way to record who they have pulled over and when the voucher was given.

Lights On! is involved in 21 states with some having several agencies signed on to the program according to their website as well.

